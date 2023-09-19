Nitish Kumar asserts readiness for Lok Sabha elections

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a significant statement on Monday, expressing readiness for potential Lok Sabha elections while dispelling doubts about the unity within the INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties.

Kumar, a leader of the Janata Dal-United, who had severed ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a year ago, emphasized his commitment to the alliance during a press conference in Patna, Bihar.

He stated, “We all are united and intact. We have been working for the people and will continue to serve them.” Kumar highlighted the developmental strides made in Bihar, from infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, electricity, and drinking water facilities. He underscored that the electorate would have the final say, asserting, “Janta Faisla Legi” (The people will decide).

Addressing concerns about media freedom under the current government, Kumar remarked, “Let the government at the Center change, you (journalists) will get ‘mukti’ (liberation).” He argued that the media was currently under government control and expressed his support for journalists. Kumar believed that when they restore full freedom, journalists will have the autonomy to write as they please.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also present at the press conference, echoed Kumar’s sentiments, reaffirming the unity of the coalition. He confidently stated, “We are intact and will unitedly fight the coming elections.”

Nitish Kumar made a statement about the readiness for Lok Sabha elections, that hinted at the ongoing political dynamics in India, where political parties constantly assess the political landscape and remain vigilant for potential developments.