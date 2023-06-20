Nine years of Modi rule transformed India’s global image: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effective leadership with changing the global perception of India and at the same time calling the Pakistan government to account for the terrible condition of its own country.

In this context, Yogi said, “Even the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are demanding freedom from Pakistan.”

Speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 2,339 development projects worth Rs 1, 212 crore in Ambedkar Nagar, the chief minister said, “The nine years of Prime Minister Modi rule are unique in Indian history. The Prime Minister did what no one else could have ever imagined, abolition of Article 370.”

Whether it is development of India’s infrastructure, internal and external security, or the welfare schemes for the poor to the general public, everything has been done with great sincerity, he added.

The chief minister emphasized how India has changed, and how the outside world views it. The world now looks to India in times of crisis, and the prime minister now serves as a ‘sankatmochan’ (problem shooter).

He claimed that border regions had experienced infiltration nine years ago, but not anymore. Even if someone dares to do so, India now has the courage to carry out air strikes and surgical strikes on the enemy territory.

“Nine years ago, there was terrorism, extremism, Maoism, and Naxalism in the country, which extended to more than 115 districts, but today it has been reduced to 3-4 districts. By eradicating Naxalism and Maoism from Indian soil, the foundation of Ram Rajya has been laid, and its vision will soon turn into reality,” he said.

The CM also highlighted that India has surpassed the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is also leading the G20 group of countries today.

In a dig at Pakistan, the chief minister said while more than 80 crore people in India receive free ration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those in the neighboring country struggle to get two meals a day. “Pakistan is getting punished for its sins. India is embarking on a new journey, while Pakistan is starving,” Yogi said.

On Kashi Vishwanath, Yogi asserted that the holy city has evolved into a grand Dham in recent years even as a magnificent Ram temple is currently being constructed in Ayodhya. “Keep in mind that Ambedkar Nagar will directly benefit from the development of Ayodhya. This is the honour of the heritage,” he pointed out.

Quoting former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the CM said, “During the Congress rule, only 15 paise, out of every Re 1, could reach the poor. But in contrast, today no intermediaries can steal money from government schemes meant for the poor as it goes directly into their account. ”