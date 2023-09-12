NIA thwarts move to form ISIS group in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has foiled the move to form an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in Kerala. The NIA found that the ISIS unit was planned to be started in the state by forming a Telegram group called ‘Pet Lovers.’

The NIA investigation found that a plan was made to endanger a Christian religious scholar. They also prepared a plan to loot temples in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

Syed Nabeel Ahammed, the leader of Thrissur module of the banned outfit, revealed the crucial information to the NIA during an interrogation. The NIA arrested Nabeel from Chennai on September 6. Nabeel’s plan was to recruit and train youth for ISIS.

According to the NIA, Nabeel is the kingpin of the group in charge of raising funds for ISIS by conspiring robbery. It was while working in Qatar that Nabeel came into contact with ISIS.

The NIA had earlier in July arrested Ashif alias Ashraf, 36, a native of Kodayil in Thrissur in a case of robbery, which was aimed at raising funds for ISIS activities.