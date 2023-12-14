NIA raids multiple locations in Bengaluru in terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations across Bengaluru in connection with a case relating to radicalisation of prisoners by a Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were searched as a part of the probe by the central anti-terror agency.

Other than the six locations, several places linked to the other two suspects were also searched, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA sleuths seized digital devices, several incriminating documents, and cash amounting to Rs 7.3 lakh during the searches conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, and Mohammed Farooq, as well as from absconder Junaid Ahmed’s house.

The agency informed that three accused are currently absconding in the case that was registered under different sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

According to the NIA, its probe revealed that Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammed Farooq, and Junaid Ahmed had come into contact with a LeT member and life convict, T Naseer, during their imprisonment at Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru.

It was further established that T Naseer had radicalised and recruited these individuals for committing violent terror acts, the NIA said.

The agency further said that after their release from the Central Prison, these five accused, all of them habitual offenders, conspired to commit terror acts under the leadership of Junaid Ahmed. They were working on the instructions of T Naseer, it added.

Junaid, who was absconding after being accused in a case relating to the smuggling of red sandalwood in 2021, was in regular touch with the other accused through encrypted communication platforms.

The Bengaluru City Police had earlier registered a case against them following the seizure of arms and ammunition, including 7 Pistols, 4 hand grenades, one magazine, and 45 live rounds along with 4 walkie-talkies.

Five persons were initially arrested and their interrogation led to the arrest of one more, taking the total arrests so far in the case to six.

The NIA had taken all the six arrested accused in custody after taking over the case on October 25 this year.