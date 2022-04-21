NIA has a huge role in fulfilling PM’s goal of terror free India: Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah today said there can be no greater human rights violation than terrorism, and the complete destruction of terrorism is very important to protect human rights.

He was addressing the 13th Raising Day celebrations of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as the Chief Guest.

He said fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is important but rooting out terrorism from the Union Territory is even more important. “If we want to uproot it, then we have to destroy all their terror funding systems,” the Home Minister said.

Shah said the registration of terror funding cases by the NIA after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over had “helped a lot in rooting out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.”

Collecting evidence in terrorism cases is difficult but the NIA has set a “gold standard” for itself and achieved a more than 90 per cent conviction rate. The Government is fully committed to empowering the NIA in every respect it needs, he said.

It was due to the alertness of the NIA, he said, the routes providing money to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were cracked, and the NIA did a great job in registering cases against overground workers and in destroying their sleeper cells.

As many as 105 cases related to terror funding were registered, 94 chargesheets were filed against 876 accused, 796 accused were arrested and of them 100 were convicted, he said. This was a huge achievement, the Home Minister said.

Shah said “Terrorism is a curse for any civilized society, if anyone has suffered the biggest pain of this curse in the world, then it is our country.”

There should be a radical change in the method of investigation. The investigations should no longer depend on “third degree” methods but on the “degree of technology, data, and information,” he said.

The Home Minister said the NIA has been given the task of creating a national database in seven areas like narcotics, hawala transactions, arms smuggling, counterfeit currency, bomb blasts, terror funding, and terrorism.

It was the endeavor of the Government to coordinate sharing of all terrorism-related information with police and agencies of all States and strengthen the anti-terrorism laws and empower the anti-terrorist institutions. “Let us aim for a 100 percent conviction rate in terrorist cases,” he said.

“We want NIA to become stronger, and it should be accepted as an anti-terrorism agency all over the world,” the Home Minister said. For its international role, the NIA has been given the authority to investigate any terrorist act outside India where an Indian casualty takes place, Shah said.

Earlier the NIA could declare organisations as terrorist organisations, but now it can declare even individuals as terrorists, and so far 36 persons have been declared terrorists, he said.

The Home Minister presented awards to officers of NIA for their outstanding services on the occasion. Union Ministers of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik; NIA Director-General Kuldeep Singh, Delhi Police Commissioner and senior officers of NIA participated.