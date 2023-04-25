NIA conducts raids at various places in MP

As a part of the raids by National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI) in several states today, teams of NIA carried out searching and raids at different places in Ratlam, Ujjain and Khandwa districts of Madhya Pradesh too, according to sources.

Sources said that different teams of the NIA carried out searches for PFI activists and also raided some establishments in the three cities of MP in the morning.

The raids across at least five states of the country were carried out in connection with an FIR registered in a case from Fulwari Sharif in Bihar.

Last year too, the NIA had carried out raids across India, including MP, against the PFI. The union government has banned the PFI for five years.

Regarding the NIA raids today in Madhya Pradesh, officials did not disclose any details. Khandwa Superintendent of Police Satyendra Kumar Shukla said he could not share any details and added they had received no inputs in the matter.