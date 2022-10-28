NIA arrests CA Rauf: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested former Kerala secretary of the Popular Front of India (PFI) CA Rauf from his residence at Karimpully near Pattambi in the state’s Palakkad district on Thursday midnight. After recording his arrest, the NIA has taken him to Kochi for questioning.

NIA arrests CA Rauf

NIA sleuths reached Karimpully on Thursday night, rounded up his house and nabbed him. Rauf had gone into hiding after the NIA raided the PFI offices and houses of its leaders and their subsequent arrests. Though the NIA has raided Rauf’s house earlier too, the agency could not trace him.

Rauf, who was reportedly hiding in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, had reached his house the other day. The NIA has been monitoring the houses of his relatives and friends for the past few days. The agency could be able to arrest him from his house following a tip-off that he was in his house.

The NIA believes that Rauf apportioned the fund received from abroad among various branches and extended legal support to the cadres. It has been reported that even when he was in hiding, he used to control the organisational activities of the PFI.

The NIA also believes that it was Rauf who instigated the widespread violence that was unleashed during a hartal called by the PFI, in protest against the NIA raids in its offices and the subsequent arrest of its leaders.

The Centre has banned the PFI and allied organisations last month for five years under UAPA.