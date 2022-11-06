NHRC seeks report on acquitted UTPs languishing in jails

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to the Chief Secretaries of all the States including Odisha over the lapse in ensuring justice to the Under Trial Prisoners (UTPs) and other prisoners languishing in various prisons.

After critically examining the petition filed by civil rights activist and lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC unanimously passed the order and sought detailed reports on the UTPs, bailed but not released from the jails, acquitted but still behind the bars from all the states within a period of two months.

Tripathy highlighted the pitiable condition and plight of the UTPs who are languishing in the jails even for years despite various decisions of the Supreme Court holding that speedy and fair trials come within the purview of Article 21 of the Constitution.

Most of the UTPs are from weaker strata of society, poor, illiterate, unfortunate victims of circumstances and their socio-economic conditions were not considered while conducting trials, proper legal aid and assistance during trial are not being provided to these unfortunate victims and many of the victims could not be supplied with legal aid to appeal to the higher courts.

Tripathy also sought for justice through the intervention of the NHRC for ensuring speedy and fair trials for the under trials through appropriate and timely effective legal aid and caring for their dependent family members.