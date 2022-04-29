NHRC seeks ATR on custodial torture of minor

The NHRC sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner on the alleged custodial torture of a 13-year-old minor in a police outpost in Cuttack city about a fortnight back.

“Let a copy of the complaint be transmitted to the Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, Odisha, through online mode, to have the allegations inquired and submit an action taken report to the Commission within four weeks”, the apex human rights panel, while taking cognizance of a complaint by rights activist Akhand, ordered on Friday.

The minor from Jharkhand was allegedly detained on 8 April and was put behind the lockup for over 72 hours after the cops in the police outpost at SCB Medical College & Hospital intercepted him in a mobile theft case. The minor was illegally confined in the lock up in gross deviation of the juvenile justice (JJ) act.

A child can never be kept in a police lockup or regular jail. The police should have produced the minor before the Juvenile Justice Board within 24 hours under section-10 of JJ Act 2015). The cops however paid scant regard to the legal provisions and meted out punishment as if he was a hardened criminal, alleged the activist.

“The proviso to the section (of the Act) clearly lays down that a child alleged to be in conflict with law shall not be placed in a police lockup or lodged in a jail. Once a child is produced before a JJB, bail is the rule, the activist said citing the apex court ruling.

The Childline had intervened in the matter which had forced the police to lodge a case and shift him to a short-stay home in the night hours. However, the errant cops which flagrantly violated JJ act are yet to be taken to task, the rights activist added.