NHRC notice to UP govt over death of 3 workers in sewage treatment plant

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday served a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported death of three workers inside a sewage treatment plant of a company in Greater Noida.

Taking suo motu cognizance of a media report that three workers drowned in the sewage treatment plant of a multinational IT company in Greater Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, the Commission on Friday has issued notices to the UP Chief Secretary and the DGP calling for a detailed report in the matter within one week.

The report by the UP government should also include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the responsible persons as well as relief and rehabilitation provided to the next of kin of the deceased workers by the employer and the authorities concerned, the Notice said.

The media report said the workers fell and drowned into the tank of the sewage treatment plant while repairing a submersible pump to fix an overflowing sewer.

According to the media report, carried on June 25, the workers were in their twenties. They were deployed at the sewage treatment plant of the company as part of its maintenance team for the last two years.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the rights of the victims. Apparently, the authorities have failed to be alert and conduct proper supervision keeping an eye on such hazardous activities in which the workers were deployed to undertake such dangerous work.