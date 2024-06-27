NHRC issues notice to UP govt on suicide by two brothers in Hatras

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) served a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the suicide by two brothers in the Hathras district.

The siblings were reported to have taken the extreme step as they were upset over alleged police atrocities at the Sadabad police station.

Taking a suo motu cognizance of a media report published on June 25 about the two brothers of Agra committing suicide within three days of the alleged police harassment, the Commission sought a report from the state DGP within a week.

A suicide note has been left by one of the brothers before committing suicide.

The NHRC, in a press statement on Thursday, observed that the contents of the media report, if true, point to a serious issue of human rights violation. Going by the media report, it appears that the police personnel behaved inhumanly and cruelly with both the victims forcing them to end their lives.

The police are supposed to protect the people from any atrocity but in this case, it appears that they became perpetrators of atrocity which is a matter of concern.

Therefore, the Commission issued a notice to the UP Director General of Police demanding a detailed report within one week. The report should also include the status of the FIR registered in the matter, action taken against the responsible officials, and relief if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased persons.

According to the media report, the police had detained the younger brother for two days on the charge of the abduction of a girl and released him only after taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Two days later, his elder brother and nephew were picked up by the police demanding Rs 90,000 as a bribe to release them.

Reportedly, a part of the amount was also paid but the concerned SHO of PS Sadabad, Hathras was pressurising them to cough up more money. The elder brother had reportedly brought the matter to the notice of SO for action against the SHO.