NHAI sets new world record; builds 75 km highway in just over 100 hours

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has created a new world record by laying 75 km of bituminous concrete in a single lane on NH53 in 105 hours and 33 minutes, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said today.

“The longest piece of asphalt/bituminous concrete laid continuously was achieved by Raj Path Infracon Pvt. Ltd. and Jagdish Kadam (both India) between Amravati and Akola Districts on NH53, India from 3 to 7 June 2022,” says the certificate by the Guinness World Records.

The NHAI registered its name in the Guinness World Records “by constructing 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete in Single Lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola”, tweeted Gadkari.

“This 75 Km single lane continuous Bituminous Concrete Road is equivalent to 37.5 Km of 2-Lane Paved shoulder road and the team of 800 @NHAI Official employees,” the Union Minister said, adding “…and 720 workers including team of Independent Consultants were involved in the job that started on 3rd June 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June 2022 at 5:00 pm.”

The construction of the Amravati-Akola highway started at 6 am on June 3 with the goal of finishing by June 7 to achieve the world record. To complete the job in the lowest amount of time, up to 800 personnel and 700 workers participated, including highway engineers, safety engineers, and surveyors.