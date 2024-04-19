Newly wed bridegroom delays ‘bidai’ for voting in J&K

In a heartwarming display of civic duty, a newlywed couple in Bhaderwah, District Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, chose to delay their traditional ‘bidai’ ceremony to exercise their right to vote in the world’s biggest elections – India’s Lok Sabha polls.

Amidst the joyous celebrations of their union, the bride and groom understood the significance of their participation in the festival of democracy and went straight to the polling booth to exercise their franchise.

In a video shared with The Statesman, the groom is seen entering the polling booth in his traditional wedding attire to cast his vote.

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections is being held in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur constituency.

The voting started at 7 am and will conclude at 6 PM. In Udhampur, 12 candidates, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, are in the fray.

Meanwhile, voting is also underway at 101 more constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Arunachal pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.