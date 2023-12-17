Newly appointed MP Cong chief meets Rahul

A day after being appointed as the president of Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh unit, Jitu Patwari met Rahul Gandhi here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed the party’s performance in the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections besides the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“We discussed the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and how with positivity we will contest the Lok Sabha elections,” the newly appointed president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Patwari told reporters.

He further said: “We have to work unitedly. Ultimately how the performance of the Congress can be the best in the Lok Sabha polls, we have to work on that.”

On Saturday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Patwari as the new president of the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit replacing veteran party leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The appointment of Patwari comes in the wake of the party’s drubbing in the assembly polls.

Besides Patwari, newly appointed CLP Leader of Madhya Pradesh Umang Singhar and Deputy Leader Hemant Katare also met Gandhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, out of the 230 Assembly constituencies, the Congress won 66 seats and the ruling BJP bagged 163 constituencies.