New MP CM starts with ban on unauthorised loudspeakers

In his first major decision after taking oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday ordered a ban on all those loudspeakers that do not meet the prescribed decibel level at religious places across the state.

Dr Yadav signed his first order in the evening after reaching the state secretariat at around 6.40 pm.

The chief minister ordered officials concerned to immediately take steps to stop the use of loudspeakers that do not meet the standards of set parameters of decibels in all places, including religious structures. The orders relate to loudspeakers that cause sound pollution and blare beyond the allowed hours at sound levels above the set limits.

He also held a meeting with the officials and directed them to evolve an action plan to implement all the promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the state assembly polls.

He also instructed the officials to chalk out a road map to fulfill all the guarantees given to people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM also held prayers inside the CM office at the state secretariat before assuming charge.

Earlier, Dr Yadav went to his hometown, Ujjain, and worshipped at the Mahakal Temple.