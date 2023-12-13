New Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh CMs to take oath today

Chief Minister designated for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,Mohan Yadav and Vishnu Deo Sai will take their oath as the new Chief Ministers respectively, today.

According to reports Mohan Yadav will take his oath as the Chief Minister at Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, while Vishnu Sai will take his oath at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur at 2 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony at both places.

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy Chief Ministers — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

“Our newly designated Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet will take the oath in the ceremony held at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. It will be organised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and National Party President JP Nadda and will be historic,” said BJP state president VD Sharma.

“PM Modi, Shah, Nadda along with other party officials, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of other states, will be present in the ceremony. Apart from this, a large number of party workers will also be present in the program. I welcome everyone attending the program,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sharma said on Tuesday that, as per the ongoing discussions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will be joining the swearing-in ceremony.

“Tomorrow is the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister and on the basis of the discussions over it, PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, multiple union ministers, multiple BJP state presidents and multiple BJP state chief ministers are all coming,” said Vijay Kumar Sharma.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. He was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.