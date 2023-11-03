New initiative announced to modernise Asha Schools

Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) and Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) on Friday announced their long-standing commitment towards the welfare of specially-abled children through modernisation and holistic development of Asha Schools in New Delhi and elsewhere.

A total of 32 Asha Schools are run by AWWA across the country to nurture the potential of specially-abled children. Asha Schools are nurturing about 1200 children across various cities in India which includes 500 wards of serving personnel and veterans of the armed forces and 500 children from civil backgrounds. Religare announced that the company will support an additional five schools in Agra, Hissar, Mathura, Jalandhar, and Guwahati.

Through a significant collaboration initiated between AWWA and REL in December 2022 and April 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed for the upgradation and modernisation of Asha Schools by REL in New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Secunderabad and Udhampur.

This announcement comes after the successful completion of the first phase of the collaboration that witnessed the modernization of Asha School, Delhi. Religare also intends to support these schools with the medical and nutritional requirements of the students in addition to provisioning transportation facilities, vocational guidance, and placement and internship assistance.

Speaking about the initiative, Archana Pande, President AWWA said, “We are delighted to announce our long-term collaboration for six Asha Schools to begin with, which we are hopeful to expand to other Asha Schools as well. Asha Schools have been a beacon of hope and a sanctuary of learning for specially-abled children.”

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Limited said, “We are pleased to be able to support the development of Asha Schools. By supporting the education and well-being of these children, we hope to create a better future for them and our society. We aim to partner with all Asha Schools by next year.”