Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday lauded the Centre for banning the Popular Front of India and five other such organisations for having terror links.

CM Jairam Thakur asserted that there is no place for terrorism in the new India. “I welcome the decision of the Central Government to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) which is engaged in anti-national activities. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, criminal activities are being curbed. This is the new India, there will be no place for terrorism here,” Thakur said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, the union home ministry had declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect for five years, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts operate openly as a socio-economic, educational and political organization but, they have been pursuing a secret agenda to radicalize a particular section of the society working towards undermining the concept of democracy and show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country,” said the government notification.

The notification said PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country and support militancy in the country.

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, as an “unlawful association”.

On Tuesday, the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and the state police forces jointly coordinated searches at the houses and offices of the PFI leaders and members across India.

Searches were conducted at 93 locations in 15 states of India where over 100 activists of the PFI were arrested. Assam police on Tuesday arrested 25 PFI leaders, members from eight districts of the state. Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police told ANI that several people have been detained by police in various districts.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called the Centre’s decision under the leadership of PM Modi “decisive and bold” adding that the government will deal firmly with anyone with a “divisive or disruptive design” against India.