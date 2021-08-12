New flight connecting Bareilly with Mumbai flagged off today

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, General (Retd) Dr VK Singh, and Member of Parliament, Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar, flagged off the new flight connecting Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) with Mumbai (Maharashtra) in a virtual ceremony.

Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Today marks another momentous day for the civil aviation sector of the country. The commencement of the flight operations on the Bareilly – Mumbai route from today & Bareilly – Bangalore route from 14th August 2021 will not only improve transportation facilities in the region but will also open immense opportunities in tourism, education, industry and trade and commerce for the region. Moreover, we are also increasing the frequency of operations to daily between Delhi-Bareilly from 26th August 2021. These direct flights will not only benefit the people of Bareilly but also from the neighbouring regions such as Nainital & Ranikhet also.”

The Bareilly airport has been upgraded for commercial flight operations under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (RCS-UDAN) of the Government of India. On 8th March 2021, it became the 56th airport to commence operations under the UDAN scheme, with an all-women crew flight on the Delhi-Bareilly route. Now, Mumbai is the second city connected with Bareilly with direct flights and direct connectivity of the city to Bangalore will be third city.

The operationalization of this route aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India that aims to strengthen the aerial connectivity of the Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country with the metros.