The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) will open at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Saturday. It will be the 28th edition themed “Gandhi: The Writers’ Writer” to mark the 150th birth anniversary on Mahatama Gandhi.

National Book Trust, in association with ITPO, will organise the Book Fair from January 4 to 12.

“The theme is an attempt to give booklovers a glimpse of how Mahatma Gandhi, a great strategic communicator, inspired and influenced generations of writers and how the writers understood and emulated Gandhiji in words. In the specially designed pavilion (inspired by Sabarmati Ashram), with hand-spun materials as wall cladding; there will be an exclusive exhibition of 500 books of 100 publishers on and by Gandhi in different Indian languages, as well as 30 panel discussions, book launches and performances related to the theme,” NBT said.

NBT chairman Govind Prasad Sharma said this edition would highlight the various facets of Mahatma Gandhi’s life and his influence on writers of all ages.

Over 600 exhibitors in different languages including Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Maithili, Malayalam, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu will exhibit their books in over 1300 stalls at the Fair.

Several literary and cultural activities including seminars, book release functions, and panel discussions, will be part of the Fair apart from the business sessions.

The Fair will be inaugurated by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. It will be open from 11 am to 8 am with free entry for school children in uniform, senior citizens and differently abled.