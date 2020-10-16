India today rejected a top Pakistani official’s claim that New Delhi has indicated to Islamabad a desire for talks and his remarks on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Let me make it clear that no such message was sent from our side,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastana in response to the comments made by Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, in an interview that India has sent a message to Pakistan with “a desire for conversation”.

“As always, this is Pakistan’s effort to divert attention from domestic failures of the present government and mislead its domestic constituents by pulling India into headlines on a daily basis. The official is well advised to restrict his advice to his establishment and not to comment on India’s domestic policy. The statements made by him are contrary to facts on the ground, misleading and fictitious,” Srivastava said.

He said Pakistan continued to support, aid and abet cross-border terrorism against India and has also been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations to support terrorist infiltration.

The Pakistani leadership continued to indulge in inappropriate, provocative and hate speech against India. Such support to terrorism against India and use of derogatory and abusive language were not conducive to normal neighbourly relations, he added.