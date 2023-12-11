New Chhattisgarh CM Vows 100% commitment to Fulfill Modi’s Pledge

The newly-appointed chief minister of Chhattisgarh’s, Vishnu Deo Sai, has pledged a 100 per cent commitment to fulfill Prime Minister Modi’s guarantee for the people of Chhattisgarh.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new chief minister is scheduled to take place on December 13 at Science College Ground of Raipur. The event is expected to be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP’s National President JP Nadda, chief ministers from different states and other national leaders.

Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, Vishnu Deo Sai visited Raj Bhavan and formally staked his claim to form the government.

Sources indicate that former chief minister Raman Singh is likely to assume the role of speaker of the Assembly. The state is expected to have two deputy chief ministers, with Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma emerging as frontrunners for these positions. Both the leaders bring a fresh perspective to the state’s leadership. While Vijay Sharma secured his victory in the recent elections, Arun Sao transitioned from being an MP to a key state role.

On Sunday, the BJP legislature party held a crucial meeting where Dr. Raman Singh proposed Vishnu Deo Sai’s name for the chief ministerial post. The proposal received support from State President Arun Sao and MLA Brijmohan Aggarwal, eventually leading to Sai’s election as the leader of the legislative party.

Following his election for the top post, Vishnu Deo Sai wasted no time in making significant announcements. He declared a bonus for the outstanding two years on December 25. Additionally, Sai prioritized the initiation of the construction of 18 lakh houses for the needy under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.