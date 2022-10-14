New board headed by MoT mooted to promote tourism in India

With a view to make up for the huge setback to the tourism segment faced on account of the covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has decided to introduce a National Tourism Board. The Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aims at promotion of tourism in India while attracting more international tourists to the country.

Sharing more information about the proposed National Tourism Board on Friday in a zoom meeting, Rakesh Verma, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said, “The board would be introduced with a primary aim of promoting Indian tourism and the representatives of the borad would interact with members of the Indian Diaspora abroad, to work towards uplifting tourism activities in India.”

He said although the functioning and the responsibilities of the board have been finalised, much of the structuring is underway. The Government of India has been requested for an estimated Rs 1000 crore budget for the board and the motion would be put forward in the next Union budget.

The board will work in collaboration with other PSUs and CPSEs existing in the same space, to fasten the approval process as and when required. The basic aim would be to provide stakeholders in the tourism industry, ease of operation.

The board will be under complete strategic control of the Ministry of Tourism and would work in close conjunction with investment promotion agency, Invest India. It will focus on the marketing and promotion of tourism in India.

Verma also clarified that the Central board will not interfere with the functioning of the existing state tourism boards and would function in an independent space. The board’s representatives would actively take part in some of the renowned international exhibitions like BIT, ITB and Fitur. Apart from promoting the travel and tourism activities in India, the board would also include promotion of business as well as social events.

The zoom meeting was organised by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA). Runeep Sangha, Executive Director, PATA, India Chapter, while speaking during the meeting, appreciated the step being taken by the Ministry of Tourism for promoting a new board, dedicated to the development of tourism in India and shared his optimism regarding the sector’s bright future.