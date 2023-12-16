New BJP government in Rajasthan puts women’s safety, eradication of corruption main priorities : CM

After assuming charge at the CMO yesterday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that women’s safety and eradication of corruption will be the main priorities of his government.

A Special Investigation Team of Police (SIT) will be formed to investigate paper leak incidents, Sharma told his maiden press conference here last night.

Following the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government of the state will take strong decisions keeping in mind the farmers, poor, women and youth and will take Rajasthan forward on the path of progress, Sharma said.

Claiming to control crime against women, he said that women safety has been a big issue in the state in the last years. “Our government is determined to completely eradicate crimes against women to develop a sense of security among the women of the state,”he added.

He said that the security arrangements at public places should be tight so that the mother power of the state does not face any kind of problem. Along with this, anti-social and criminal elements should be identified and strict action should be taken against them, so that all crimes against women can be completely prevented, he stressed.

The people of the state will get freedom from corruption, he said, adding, “The people of the state were suffering from corruption in the previous government. Now the public should get freedom from this problem”.

He said that the state government will work following the policy of zero tolerance against corruption and not a single corrupt person will be able to escape the clutches of the law”.

Sharma said that incidents of paper leak have come to light on a large scale in the state in the last years and this has broken the morale of the youth of the state. Also, their confidence in the institutions conducting the examinations has weakened, he said.

The Chief Minister said that in the last 5 years a large number of gangs and gangsters have flourished in the state. Eradication of organized crime was now necessary to bring it back on track and re-establish peace and good governance in the state, he underlined.

“For this, it has been decided to form a special task force (Anti Gangster Task Force) under the leadership of an ADGP level officer. Its objective will be to take effective action against all types of gangsters, he elaborated.

He also talked about Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and take it up to everyone in the state.