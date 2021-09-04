Nepal Army delegation visits ARTRAC Shimla

A delegation of eight members of Nepal Army visited ARTRAC Shimla to get knowhow on essential aspects of training in the Indian Army and aspects on enhancing cooperation in military training.

The delegation was briefed on essential aspects of training in the Indian Army and aspects on enhancing cooperation in military training and the way forward on their two day visit (on 2-3 September).

The delegation was appreciative of scenic beauty of Shimla and they also visited 14 Gorkha Training Centre at Subathu and Indian Military Academy at Dehradun.

The Nepal delegation visit has helped in further deepening of India-Nepal relations.

The Nepal Army delegation was led by Major General Niranjan Kumar Shrestha, Director General Military Training & Doctrine and it was visiting India from 29 August to 4 September 2021.

The delegation has visited various important training establishments such as Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering, Infantry School, Army Marksmanship Unit, Army War College at Mhow and other military installations.

An ARTRAC Shimla spokesperson said Nepal is an important neighbour of India and occupies special significance in our foreign policy.

“There are deep linkages between the countries because of geography, history, culture and economic ties.

Indian Army maintains deep ties with Nepal as the Indian Army Gorkha battalions draws its troops from Nepal and the retired Gorkha soldiers in Nepal continue to be our ambassadors of goodwill.

Nepal Army in their pursuit for enhancing training standards have been visiting our premier training establishments in the past,” he added.