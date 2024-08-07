Neighbourhood is in flames and Hindus are being targeted selectively: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that a troubling global scenario was being witnessed today, “where India’s neighborhood is in turmoil, temples are being destroyed, and Hindus are being selectively targeted”.

Unveiling the statue of Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das, former President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, on his 21st death anniversary at Digambar Akhara, he added: “Despite these alarming developments, we are not seeking to understand the historical reasons behind such tragic events.

“A society that fails to learn from historical mistakes risks casting a shadow over its bright future. We must unite and address the threats facing Sanatan Dharma. The construction of the Ram Temple is not an end, but a step in an ongoing journey. The strength of Sanatan Dharma must continue to drive these efforts forward.”

The CM also participated in worship, planted saplings, and had prasad with the saints.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Pujya Brahmalin Paramhans Ramchandra Das, the revered devotee of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, for dedicating his entire life to the historically significant Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The CM said, “He turned this cause into his life’s mission, and when the saints united in their resolve, it paved the way for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.”

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to unveil the statue of Ramchandra Das even after 21 years.

CM Yogi noted that since the 1940s, Gorakshapeeth Gorakhpur and Digambar Akhara Ayodhya have worked in harmony. From a young age, Ramchandra Das Maharaj had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth.

The Ram Janmabhoomi movement progressed under the guidance of the then Gorakshapeethadhiswar, Mahant Digvijaynath.

“Following the manifestation of Ram Lalla in 1949, Gorakshapeeth and revered saint Paramhans Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj jointly fought against the then government’s attempts to remove the statue, taking their battle to the streets and the courts. This tireless effort culminated in a 500-year wait, with Ram Lalla being enthroned in Ayodhya”, he stated.

“Today, thanks to the revered saints, Ayodhya again reflects the glory of Treta Yug, and the city has gained a renewed identity on the national and global stage”, he pointed out.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled fears during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that a decision favoring the Ram Temple would lead to widespread violence. Despite the saints’ best efforts to resolve the issue through dialogue, the government’s stubbornness eventually forced them to choose a democratic path of struggle, he remarked.

This approach galvanized the movement within the country, and it gained momentum after the formation of the BJP’s double-engine government, he stated further.

CM Yogi highlighted that on August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan for the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court’s order.

On January 22, 2024, Ram Lalla was re-enthroned in Ayodhya, a moment of immense significance for Sanatan Dharma followers and the nation as a whole.

CM Yogi remarked that Ram Lalla’s consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, brought peace to the souls of the revered saints and validated the present generation’s efforts. PM Modi received their blessings for this achievement.

The Chief Minister shared a personal reflection, stating that Paramhans Ramchandra Das was like a revered guru to him. “During travels between Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, Guru Ji would often inquire about visits to Digambar Akhara and Paramhans Ji’s health. Guru Ji would reprimand me if I forgot. He used to call Paramhans Ji his spiritual brother”, Yogi remarked.

CM Yogi fondly recalled that whenever he traveled this route, he would first visit revered Paramhans Ramchandra Das to answer his guru’s inquiries. Paramhans was known for his divine presence, charisma, and leadership. He dedicated his life to the ideals, values, and traditions of Sanatan Dharma and firmly believed in constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as his final mission.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant efforts made in Ayodhya, which have elevated the pride of its saints and enhanced the city’s recognition. He emphasized the need to uphold this respect and ensure that these efforts continue to be fruitful, securing long-term respect for Ayodhya.

The double-engine government is playing a crucial role in this process. On the one hand, the construction of the Ram Temple in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex is progressing, with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust turning public sentiment into reality through public support.

On the other hand, Ayodhya is being transformed externally, with notable improvements such as establishment of an international airport, enhanced connectivity, and upgraded railway facilities. The city also sees beautification efforts around Ram Ki Paudi and various temples.

The CM stated that the goal is to create a society free from casteism and untouchability, a vision that Lord Shri Ram dedicated his life to. New traveller rest houses in Ayodhya are named after Nishad Raj, and an international airport is named after Maharishi Valmiki, Shri Ram’s birthplace. The kitchen set up for passengers at the Bhandaara is named after Mata Shabari.

Emphasizing Lord Ram’s unifying principles, the CM urged people to draw inspiration from his values and ideals to guide their actions.