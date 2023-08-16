Nehru Museum to be called Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has undergone a significant transformation. It will now embrace the new identity of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library.

This renaming endeavor traces back to a mid-June event. The NMML Society convened for a special session to endorse the change, leading to its rebirth as the PMML Society.

However, this decision didn’t come without its share of controversies, sparking strong reactions from the Congress. The Teen Murti Bhavan, a historical residence, once belonged to India’s inaugural prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Advertisement

PMML’s Vice-Chairman, A Surya Prakash, made the announcement on August 14, 2023, stating, “Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society… in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day!” This declaration came alongside a photograph of the iconic Teen Murti House.

The decision drew varied responses from different quarters. Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to voice his opinion, expressing that the name change was emblematic of a broader attempt to downplay the contributions and legacy of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Residing within the Teen Murti House complex, this institution operates autonomously under the aegis of the Indian Ministry of Culture. Established in 1964 following Jawaharlal Nehru’s passing, it holds the mission of advancing academic research pertaining to modern and contemporary history.

Throughout its existence, the Nehru Memorial Museum & Library has provided unwavering support to scholars and historians across India. With initiatives like the Nehru Memorial Fellowship, it has financially assisted some of India’s brightest academic minds, cultivating the country’s intellectual landscape.