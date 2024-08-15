Need to move from ‘discriminatory civil code’ to ‘secular civil code’: Modi bats for UCC

Addressing the country from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the ocassion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. He emphasized that the country must now move towards a “secular civil code” to eliminate religion-based discrimination.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed the UCC and issued several directives on the matter.

“In our country, the Supreme Court has held discussions regarding the Uniform Civil Code again and again, and it has given orders several times. A large section of the country believes, and it is true, that the civil code that we are living with is actually a communal civil code in a way, a discriminatory civil code,” said PM Modi.

He called for a nationwide debate on the proposed implementation of the UCC and urged citizens to contribute their suggestions.

“I believe that there should be a discussion on this serious issue across the country… Everyone should come forward with their suggestions,” he added.

PM Modi also stressed the importance of removing laws that create divisions within society based on religion.

“The laws that divide the country on the basis of religion, the laws that become the reason for the discrimination—such laws should have no place in society,” he stated.

Highlighting the urgency of adopting a secular civil code, the PM further added, “I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a secular civil code in the country… We have spent 75 years in the Communal Civil code. Now we will have to move towards the secular code. Only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion.”