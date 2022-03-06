We need mass transit systems in our cities: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the importance of mass transit systems in the country in order to cope with the growing population in cities.

He was inaugurating the Pune Metro Rail Project and laying the foundation stone for multiple developmental projects in the city.

“It is my good fortune that you had invited me to lay the foundation stone of Pune Metro and now you have given me the opportunity to inaugurate it. It also has the message that plans can be completed on time.” Modi said.

The PM said that while Metro services were available in very few cities till 2014, today more than two dozen cities were either being benefited by the metro services or were on the verge of getting it.

Maharashtra, he said, has quite a significant share of this expansion if we one were to look at Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad Pune. “This Metro will ease mobility in Pune, give relief from pollution and jams, increase the ease of living of the people of Pune”, the PM said. He also called upon the people of Pune specially the well-off people to make it a habit to use Metro and other public transport.

The PM said growing urban population was both an opportunity and a challenge. He listed a vision for the growing cities of the country where the government was committed to providing increasingly more green transport, electric buses, electric cars and electric two wheelers.

The PM reiterated the importance of rivers in the life of cities and asked for river festivals in such river cities to create a new awareness about the importance and preservation of these important lifelines.

Dwelling on the new approach to infrastructure-led growth in the country, the PM said; “The most important thing for the development of modern infrastructure in any country is speed and scale. But for decades, we had such systems that the completion of important projects used to take a long time. This sluggish attitude has been affecting the development of the country as well.”