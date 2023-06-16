Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that democracy has to be further strengthened by moving ahead on the path of truth and non-violence instead of religion and caste.

“Today there is an atmosphere of tension in the country. In this, Gandhi ji’s principles are most relevant. In such a situation, we have to play an important role in the country’s progress by adopting truth, non-violence, peace and harmony in life. This is also the basis of our culture,” Gehlot said while addressing the Gandhi Darshan Meet of the Directorate of Peace and Non-

Violence at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on June 14.

He said the state government has opened the country’s first Department of Peace and Non-Violence in the year 2022 towards carrying the message of Mahatma Gandhi to every household. Gandhi Darshan Museum and Mahatma Gandhi Institute, District Peace and Non-Violence Cell are also moving

ahead in this series. The role of Gandhi preraks (motivators) will be important in inspiring the general public at the level of the gram panchayat.

“Today constitutional values are under threat. We all together have to come forward to protect the Constitution and democracy,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

He said there is a need for every state and the Central Government having faith in democracy and the Constitution to set up the Department of Peace and Non-Violence.

“Now there is a need of making a Department of Peace and Non-Violence in every State,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.