Need to create mass awareness about new Start-up avenues of job, vocation outside govt sector: Jitendra Singh

There is a need to create mass awareness about new Start-up avenues of job and vocation outside the government sector, said Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh here on Thursday.

Addressing the first Foundation Day of CSIR-NIScPR (National institute of Science Communication and policy Research), he said sustainable Start-ups with livelihood linkages have revolutionary potential to change the face of New India.

He further asked CSIR-NIScPR to come up with innovative ways of science communication in a country like India which is characterized by the diversity of language, religion, caste and creed.

He said the main aim of the CSIR-NIScPR should be to bring policy research and science communication together. Through CSIR-NIScPR, the Government intended to build a knowledge based economy with development of a robust STI ecosystem that can create a new synergy in the country, he added.

The Minister also lauded CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) for helping and promoting Start-ups particularly rural development oriented ones providing huge income avenues to the youth.

He said India is now the third country in the world with most unicorn Start-ups after the United States and China. By promoting innovation culture among youth, India could lead to the top slot.

The Minister also asked to focus on making our health ecosystem holistic and enabling it to bring our traditional knowledge as part of health and wellness. He said, the new institute NIScPR is very important in the time of such a transformative change and the Vision and Mission of the institute will help in bridging the gap between science-technology- innovation, policy research and communication.