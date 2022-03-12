Need for changing image of police: PM

Dedicating a building of the Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed the need to change the image of police and security personnel.

In this connection, he drew attention to the humane work done by police personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Post-independence, there was a need for reforms in the country’s security apparatus. A perception was developed that we have to be careful of the uniformed personnel. But it has transformed now. When people see uniformed personnel now, they get the assurance of help,” he said, delivering the university’s first convocation address in Ahmedabad.

The PM said that the earlier notion of internal security during the colonial time was based on instilling fear among the masses for keeping peace for the colonial masters. Policing today required skills like negotiating and other soft skills that were needed to function in a democratic scenario.

Modi also noted shrinking of the support network of joint families for police personnel in dealing with the stress of the job. He emphasised the need for experts to deal with stress-related issues among police personnel. “Stress-free training activities are the need of the hour for strengthening the country’s security apparatus,” he added.

He underlined the importance of technology in the security and policing work. He said if criminals were using technology, technology could be harnessed to nab them also.

He said the students should always keep values as integral to their uniform and there should never be dearth of the spirit of service in their efforts.