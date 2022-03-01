Nearly 7000 fresh Covid cases reported in India

India recorded 6,915 fresh Coronavirus infections during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total tally of cases to 4,29,31,045, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said today.

Total active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days. The death toll rose to 5,14,023 with 180 fresh deaths reported in 24 hours.

The active cases have declined to 92,472 now constituting 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

With the administration of more than 18 lakh (18,22,513) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore.