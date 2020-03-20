In the wake of spread of deadly novel coronavirus, Indian Railways has cancelled all passenger trains starting midnight Saturday to 10 pm on Sunday. The Railways said the decision was taken ‘keeping in view that demand for train travel will be vastly reduced during janata curfew’.

However, those trains which will be running, will be allowed to reach their destinations.

“All passenger trains originating between midnight of March 21/22 to 2200 hours of March 22 shall not run. However, the passenger train services already on run at 0700 hours on the day will be allowed to run to the destinations,” Indian Railways said.

“Suburban services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad shall be reduced to bare minimum level only to cater to essential travel requirement on March 22, Sunday,” it added.

“Arrangements will be made to facilitate hassle-free refund to passengers affected by train cancellations,” the order said.

The order by Indian Railways said, “Further all long-distance mail/express trains and intercity trains originating between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday are also cancelled. In this case too trains running will be allowed to reach their destination.”

As per the news agency PTI, 84 trains were cancelled on Thursday due to the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

He also urged the countrymen to call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the ‘Janata Curfew’ as well as the measures to prevent the coronavirus.

As of now, India has reported 223 positive cases of ccornavirus with 5 deaths. It has witnessed the highest surge in a day till now.

PM Modi urged those who are above 60 years of age not to venture out of their homes for the next few weeks.

He also ensured that there is no need to hoard foods and other items, as the government is taking steps to ensure no shortage of these items.

“I want to reassure that all steps are being taken to ensure that the supply of milk, medicines and food does not stop. Do not hoard, be sensitive towards the need of others,” he said.