NDMC approves procurement of thermal power in its area

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its Council Meeting on Wednesday, approved the procurement of thermal power in its area and setting up of public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

In the meeting presided over by its chairperson Amit Yadav, IAS, in the presence of Vice Chairperson Satish Upadhyay, MLA and Member NDMC, Virender Singh Kadian, Council members, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Vishakha Sailani, Girish Sachdeva and Secretary Dr Ankita Chakravarty, the NDMC considered and approved various citizen-centric and infrastructure and employee welfare related proposals.

The important approved proposals are procurement of 236.40 MW thermal power on medium term basis under Para B (V) of SHAKTI Policy of Government of India and setting up of Public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations infrastructure in NDMC area under National Electric Mobility Programme by signing MoU with the PSUs,

The Council resolved that procurement of 236.40 MW Thermal Power on medium term (3 to 5 years) basis under SHAKTI Policy of Government of India achieved through by calling of tender at DEEP Portal at the tariff and quantum of power as execution of the PPA with above mentioned Generators in anticipation of approval of adoption of tariff by regulating authority, i.e., CERC/DERC.

The NDMC in its Council Meeting approved setting up of Public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations. The indicative scope of work for setting up public EV charging stations includes selective quantities and locations for installation of public EV charging stations will be provided to the PSUs in the initial stage.

Further allocation of quantities/locations will be decided by the NDMC considering the performance parameters delivered by the PSUs.

The Council also approved MoU signed between NDMC and HLL Infra Tech Services Ltd, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) for “Setting up of Public Charging related Infrastructure pertaining to National Electric Mobility Program in NDMC area.”

The Council also approved a Policy framed by the Sub-Committee for the allotment of locations to PSUs to set up public charging stations in the NDMC area.

The other important approved proposals are review of norms for annual maintenance of electrical works and framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules (RRs) for different posts in the NDMC.