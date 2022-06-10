NDA govt. has accorded top priority to welfare of poor: PM

Alleging that development was not a priority of the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government has laid the utmost emphasis on the welfare of the poor by providing them with basic facilities during its eight years in office.

”The government has embarked upon the programme of 100 per cent empowerment of the poor through saturation of the welfare schemes,” he declared while participating in a programme ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 3000 crore during ‘Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan’ at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari. This includes the inauguration of seven projects, foundation stone laying for twelve projects and Bhumi Pujan for 14 projects. These projects will help in improving the water supply in the region, along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

The PM recalled how eight years ago, the people of Gujarat sent him to Delhi. In the last eight years, he said, the government has succeeded in linking many new segments of people and regions with the development process and aspirations.

He recalled how there was a time when poor, deprived, Dalits, tribals, women and other vulnerable sections used to spend their entire lives meeting just the basic needs.

Speaking in Gujarati, the PM recalled his long association with the local people. He remembered the hospitality and affection of the people during those times when he was working in the region.

He said the projects launched today were in stark contrast to earlier days when even something as small as the inauguration of a water tank used to hog headlines. Continuous welfare and projects of development have been part of his governance style for long. The projects were for the welfare of people and ”Garib Kalyan” (welfare of the poor) and were way beyond any electoral consideration. Every poor, every tribal living in the howsoever inaccessible area was entitled to clean water, he added.

”We are committed to ensuring that the problems faced by the older generation are not faced by our new generation. That is why these schemes are ensuring basic facilities like clean water, quality education for all,” he said.