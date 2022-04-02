NCW launches anti-human trafficking cell

The National Commission for Women (NCW) launched an anti-human trafficking cell today to improve effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity building and training of anti-trafficking Units and increase responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

The cell has been set up with an aim of increasing awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitating their capacity-building. The cell will conduct gender sensitisation training and workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at regional, state and district levels. The complaints related to human trafficking received by the NCW will be addressed by this cell.

The NCW has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families.

“Therefore, the cell will improve monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for the prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims,” an official release today said.

The cell will also help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding their lives by providing them with need-based training and by organising capacity building programs for them to prevent the re-traumatisation of victims.