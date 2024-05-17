NCC DG calls on L-G Sinha, discusses expansion of NCC

Lt General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Srinagar Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by Maj General Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, J&K and Ladakh.

The DG NCC discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters pertaining to the expansion of NCC in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor presented a citation to NCC Directorate for its excellent performance and well-organized training in Jammu Kashmir.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, School Education and Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth, Services and Sports were also present during the meeting.