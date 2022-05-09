NC leader Sadhotra demands honourable resettlement of POJK displaced families

Senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra on Monday assailed the BJP for delivering just lip service to the displaced persons of Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) instead of paying any heed to the recommendations of the then State Government led by Omar Abdullah with regard to the provision of one-time

settlement of Rs 25 lakhs to each of the 31,619 displaced families.

“The National Conference led government had made a conscious decision during a cabinet meeting in 2014 by recommending a package for the POJK displaced persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 involving around Rs 9025 crore but the Centre outrightly rejected it and arbitrarily announced a meagre Rs 2,000 crore for payment of a far reduced rate of compensation at the rate of Rs 5.50 lakh per family, which to is not implemented in letter and spirit”, Sadhotra said.

The former minister criticized the BJP for “false slogans” besides rhetoric on every crucial issue and said that the way the POJK displaced persons have been treated speaks volumes about its insensitivity towards their plight.

They have suffered hugely over the decades and deserved a much better deal. He urged the Union Government to revisit and review the one-time settlement for displaced persons of POJK by invoking the recommendations of the Omar Abdullah led government and take earnest measures in enhancing the compensation.

Sadhotra asserted that the National Conference is committed to pleading the cause of PoJK displaced persons and said their welfare is a priority for the party. He sought the inclusion of 5,300 PoJK families also in the package who are living outside.

Jammu and Kashmir, as they have been kept outside the ambit of the package. He also favoured the demand for the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Board for the welfare of POJK displaced persons.