Naval commanders’ meet to discuss neighbourhood, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top will meet in New Delhi over the next four days to dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the backdrop of the developments in India’s neighbourhood as well as changes emerging due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2022 will be addressed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among others, on matters pertaining to national security.

”The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum,” the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three services vis-à-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training, and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last six months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives.

The Indian Navy is focused on being a combat-ready, credible, and cohesive force with a future-ready outlook and continues to assiduously execute its mandate.

The Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s growing maritime interests. The Indian Navy’s standing as the ‘Preferred Security Partner’ has also grown concomitantly in recent times. In 2020-21, IN ships have undertaken multiple COVID-related outreach missions to provide food and medical aid to IOR littoral nations and beyond as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in Region).