National Turmeric Board notified; to boost exports to Rs 8400 cr

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said the Central tGovernment has notified the constitution of the National Turmeric Board to promote export of turmeric, which at present stands valued at Rs 1600 crore annually.

Briefing newspersons after a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Thakur said the Prime Minister had on Tuesday in Telangana mentioned the proposed setting of the Board.

The Minister said the turmeric exports are proposed to be raised to Rs 8400 crore ($1b.) annually. India is today the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric, he said.

Turmeric is used in ayurveda, unani and siddha and homeopathy, and is known for its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, he said. Its benefits were discussed during the time of Covid pandemic.

As per the Government notification, the National Turmeric Board will focus on development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in the country.

It will provide leadership on turmeric related matters, augment efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with the Spices Board and other Government agencies in development and growth of the turmeric sector.

There is significant potential and interest the world over in the health and wellness benefits of turmeric, which the Board will leverage to further increase awareness and consumption, develop new markets internationally to increase exports, promote research and development in new products, and develop on traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products.

The Board will especially focus on capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers for harnessing greater benefits out of value addition. The Board will also promote quality and food safety standards and adherence to such standards.

The activities of the Board will contribute towards greater well-being and prosperity of the turmeric growers through their focused and dedicated attention to the sector and the larger value addition closer to the farms, to yield better realisation to the growers from their produce.

The Board’s activities into research, market development, increasing consumption, and value addition will also ensure that the growers and processors continue to maintain their pre-eminent position in the global markets as exporters of high-quality turmeric and turmeric products.

The Board shall have a Chairperson to be appointed by the Central Government, members from the Ministry of AYUSH, Departments of Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Commerce & Industry of the Union Government, senior State Government representatives from three states (on rotation basis), select national/state institutions involved in research, representatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and have a Secretary to be appointed by the Department of Commerce.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. In 2022-23, an area of 3.24 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with production of 11.61 lakh tonnes (over 75 per cent of global turmeric production).

More than 30 varieties of Turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country. The largest producing states of Turmeric are Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

India has more than 62 per cent share of world trade in turmeric. During 2022-23, 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at 207.45 million USD was exported by more than 380 exporters. The leading export markets for Indian turmeric are Bangladesh, UAE, USA and Malaysia. The exports target of Rs 8400 crore is expected to be achieved by 2030.