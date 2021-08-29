National Sports Day: Anurag Thakur launches Fit India Mobile App

To celebrate the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement and as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur launched the Fit India Mobile Application at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, New Delhi on National Sports Day today.

The Fit India App is free and available in English and Hindi on both the Android and the iOS platforms and has been developed keeping in mind that it works even on basic smartphones.

Congratulating everyone on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement as well as on National Sports Day, the Minister said, “The Fit India Mobile App brings ease of checking one’s fitness levels right into the palm of every Indian. It has some unique features like ‘fitness score’, animated videos, activity trackers and ‘my plan’ catering to individual specific needs.”

He further said, “Last year the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched age appropriate fitness protocols, these protocols are certified by WHO and has been made keeping in mind international standards. Sh Narendra Modi has also given fitness mantra for the people of the country – FITNESS KI DOSE, AADHA GHANTA ROZ”.

He added, “Fit India Movement was launched on 29th August 2019, on the occasion of National Sports Day by Hon’ble PM with the aim to make fitness an integral part of the lives every Indian. Today this has become a Jan Andolan! I appeal to the citizens to make Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav a success with public participation in the Fit India Movement. A healthy, fit India is the New India we envision for our citizens!”