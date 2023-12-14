National Painting Competition: Aarushi Singh awarded first prize by President Murmu

Aarushi Singh and Shatakshi, students of the residential school Acharyakulam, have been awarded the first prize and consolation prize, respectively, by President Droupadi Murmu in the National Painting Competition.

The competition was organized by the Ministry of Energy, Government of India.

Aarushi Singh received a check of ₹1 lakh, a laptop, a gold medal, and a certificate for her painting of a solar panel.

Shatakshi received a check of ₹15,000, a tab, and a certificate for her painting of a wind turbine.

President Murmu, awarded the prizes to the winners at a prize distribution ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

The students will also get an opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Swami Ji Maharaj, the founder of Acharyakulam, congratulated the students on their achievement.

He said that they have created an unparalleled record of excellence with their divine art skills.

The art teacher of Acharyakulam, Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, also played a key role in the students’ success. He has been working tirelessly to train the students in art.

The vice-president of Acharyakulam, Dr. Ritambara Shastri, principal Aradhana Kaul, and other teachers and staff of the school also congratulated the students.