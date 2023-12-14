National Lok Adalat held in Delhi

With slight improvement, Delhi’s average AQI now 326
With the improvement, no area across the city recorded the AQI (air quality index) falling under the 'severe' zone on Thursday, as compared to Wednesday, when 10 places reeled under toxic air.
The National Lok Adalat was held in Debts Recovery Tribunal-III, Delhi, under the auspices of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), a statement said on Thursday.
In the National Lok Adalat held on December 10, total 37 cases were taken up by the Bench comprising of Shiv Kumar (Presiding Officer, DRT-III Delhi) and Vimalesh Kumar Srivastava (Registrar, DRT DRT-III Delhi), it said.
A total of 12 cases were settled for an amount of Rs 1,092.48 crore between the parties, it added.
