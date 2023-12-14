National Lok Adalat held in Delhi

The National Lok Adalat was held in Debts Recovery Tribunal-III, Delhi, under the auspices of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), a statement said on Thursday.

In the National Lok Adalat held on December 10, total 37 cases were taken up by the Bench comprising of Shiv Kumar (Presiding Officer, DRT-III Delhi) and Vimalesh Kumar Srivastava (Registrar, DRT DRT-III Delhi), it said.

A total of 12 cases were settled for an amount of Rs 1,092.48 crore between the parties, it added.

