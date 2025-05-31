National-level wrestler turned arms dealer nabbed after 8-year manhunt

A 32-year-old national-level wrestler-turned-arms dealer, allegedly involved in multiple serious crimes, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, an officer said.

The accused, identified as Sonu Langada, was apprehended after an eight-year-long manhunt, during which he managed to evade arrest repeatedly.

Advertisement

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta, Langada turned to supplying illegal arms following a road accident in 2013 that led to the amputation of his leg.

Advertisement

The DCP added that Langada was arrested on Thursday from his native village in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. He had been declared a proclaimed offender in 2017 in connection with an arms supply case.

“Langada has a long criminal history and is linked to at least six serious cases, including murder, rape, kidnapping, dacoity, and violations under the SC/ST Act, Arms Act, and Excise Act, across various police stations in Uttar Pradesh,” said the DCP.

While evading arrest, Langada reportedly lived with his family in the village and engaged in farming. He was previously arrested in 2016 for his involvement in the murder of a cable operator.

The Crime Branch team received a tip-off that two associates, Rahul and Vikas—both key suspects in the same case—were planning a retaliatory attack in Rohini. The duo was arrested and found in possession of a pistol, a country-made firearm, and 10 live rounds, the DCP said.

Despite multiple raids over the years, Langada managed to escape the police dragnet until recently, when he was finally traced and arrested in his village.

During preliminary interrogation, Langada revealed that he had been a national-level wrestler before the 2013 accident. After losing his leg and struggling financially, he resorted to crime to support his family, the officer added.

“He aligned with local gangs and became an active figure in the illegal arms trade, also supplying liquor to various criminal networks,” the DCP said.