National Institute of Tribal Research to provide national link for diverse tribal societies: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the National Institute of Tribal Research which will provide a national link for the country’s diverse tribal society.

He said the institute was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister wanted the institute to ensure national coordination in the development of the country’s eight percent tribal society.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta, and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs and Water Power Bishweswar Tudu were present on the occasion.

The Home Minister said there are many tribal traditional laws in the country related to water, forests, land, education, health, art, culture, language, and tradition, which need research.

Any tribal welfare law cannot be implemented without harmonizing these laws with current laws, he said. Research on all these subjects can be only done at the national level and this research will also get national recognition.

Shah said this institute will conduct research and evaluation on various subjects, training of employees, and capacity building of other institutions, and will also collect data and promote good practices to increase confidence.

It will also work to popularize tribal festivals by giving them a modern outlook while preserving their original spirit. This institute will also work on the maintenance of the diversity of tribal museums envisioned by Modi.

In a way, this research institute will create a blueprint for the development of the whole tribal society. This research institute is going to be the backbone of tribal development for the next 25 years, Shah said.

The Home Minister said there are many Tribal Research Institutes in the country, but there was no national link connecting the diversities of tribal society. The institute, completed at a cost of Rs 10 crores, will provide that link.

Tribal society cannot develop unless there is the complete development of the individual, the village, and the region. For the first time, Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana started by Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister gave constitutional rights to tribal society in the State.

Shah said from the very beginning, Prime Minister Modi laid emphasis on research institutes and mass education. The budget for this was Rs 7 crore in 2014 during the time of the previous government, which was increased to Rs 150 crore in the Budget for 2022.

He said the number of approved tribal research institutes had increased to 27. Forty-nine establishments are today certified as Centers of Excellence.

Tribal public representatives, NGOs working in tribal areas, and research institutes should make good use of them to improve the health of tribals, solve the lack of nutrition, overcome traditional diseases, and respect tribals so that they can become self-sufficient.

Shah said the government led by Modi has done much work for the tribals. He took many steps in the North East after 2019. “We have signed agreements with many tribes and today we have lifted the AFSPA from more than 66 percent of the North East area and restored peace,” the Home Minister said.

The Union Home Minister said there was a budget of Rs 278 crore for Eklavya School, which was increased to Rs 1,418 crore in this year’s Budget.