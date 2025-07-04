National Consumer Helpline facilitates refunds worth ₹7.14 crore in two months

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has successfully facilitated refunds of ₹7.14 crore to consumers in the last two months, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs on Friday. This significant redressal was achieved across 30 sectors, effectively addressing 15,426 consumer grievances related to refund claims.

Notably, the e-commerce sector accounted for the highest volume of grievances, registering 8,919, and correspondingly, the highest refund facilitation amounting to ₹3.69 crore. This was followed by the Travel and Tourism sector, which saw refunds of ₹81 lakh.

According to the information shared by the ministry, the grievances related to e-commerce refunds came from across the country, with the highest (1,242) from Uttar Pradesh and even smaller regions like Sikkim and Dadra & Nagar Haveli registering complaints – reflecting NCH’s effectiveness as a truly nationwide consumer redressal platform.

The ministry also highlighted some of the state-level successful cases.

In Kolkata, a consumer received a refund of ₹8.24 lakh for a cancelled flight ticket after NCH stepped in. In Burdwan, NCH helped resolve a delay in refund for an undelivered grocery order worth ₹1,854.11.

A Nagpur (Rajasthan) consumer got ₹5,799 refunded for a washing machine after failed pickup attempts. NCH resolved the issue in three days.

In Korba (Chhattisgarh), a consumer didn’t receive a prepaid toy order worth ₹1,214. NCH ensured a refund was processed on 25.05.2025.

A Mumbai (Maharashtra) consumer received a quick refund for missing grocery items. NCH resolved the complaint within three hours.

In Medak (Telangana), a consumer got a ₹17,490 refund for a wrong refrigerator model. NCH resolved the matter despite pickup delays.