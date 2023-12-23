National Alliance Committee of Congress holds maiden meeting

The maiden meeting of the newly constituted National Alliance Committee (NAC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held here on Saturday.

The meeting came days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge formed the panel in view of the upcoming general elections. It was convened by convenor of the panel Mukul Wasnik.

Talking to reporters, Wasnik while apprising about the meeting of the NAC said, it will decide on a seat sharing formula after holding deliberations with the party’s state units.

“In the next few days, we will discuss with senior leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committees (on seat sharing). We will take their views and after that what needs to be done, we will make a decision,” he said.

In response to a question when the decision would be taken, the Congress leader further said, “Elections are inching closer. Soon we will decide on many things.”

Notably, several parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have already stressed on the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The INDIA is an umbrella group of the Opposition parties formed in July this year to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.