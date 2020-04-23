Prime Minister Narendra Modi took blessings from a 106-year-old former BJP MLA Narayanji (also referred as Bhulai Bhai) over the phone. Bhulai Bhai was a Legislator decades ago from the Nebua Naurangia Assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhuali Bhai’s grandson Kanhaiya Chaudhary received the call from the Prime Minister’s office on Wednesday. When Chaudhary told his grandfather that the Prime Minister wanted to talk to him, Bhuali Bhai was overjoyed.

Chaudhary said, “Prime Minister said that ‘I thought of taking your blessings at this time of crisis’ to which the former MLA blessed him and asked him to keep serving the nation as long as he is healthy. PM Modi also asked about Bhuali Bhai’s well-being and health as he said that ‘you might have seen five generations in 106 years and since I have not seen you for many years so I called you’. He also sent his regards for the family.”

The Prime Minister spoke to the former MLA for two and a half minutes. The former MLA said “We are grateful to the Prime Minister for remembering us in this hour of crisis.”

Narayanji alias Bhulai Bhai has been associated with the BJP since the time of Jan Sangh. He was a Jan Sangh MLA from Nebua Naurangia seat of Kushinagar from 1974 to 1977 and 1977 to 1980.