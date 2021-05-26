The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted CBI to withdraw its appeal against Calcutta High Court order allowing house arrest of four leaders, including three from TMC, in the Narada bribery case.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai took note of the fact that a five-Judge bench of the Calcutta High Court is already hearing the Narada case and permitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, to withdraw its appeal and raise all the grievances there.

The apex court said that the CBI “can proceed against those persons who have taken law into their hands” referring to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘dharna’ at CBI’s Nizam Palace office in Kolkata.

The apex court was hearing the CBI’s plea challenging the house arrest of three TMC leaders including two Cabinet ministers-Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee-TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee by Calcutta HC.

According to the CBI, Miss Banerjee had rushed to its office on 17 May and passed several derogatory and defamatory comments on the probe agency. She sat on dharna for six hours while a fuming mob continued to swell stifling the job of investigating officer, the agency said, adding that agitated TMC supporters and workers also pelted stones.

“We will make it very clear that we do not appreciate the ‘dharnas’. But, if the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) or the law minister take the law into their hands, should the accused suffer because of it. You can proceed against those persons who have taken law into their hands,” the bench said.

The bench noted that there is ample remedy in the Constitution to address such situations, and remarked, “We are not here to advise the government or CBI.” The bench told Mehta: “Why should the accused be made to suffer because of a dharna by the chief minister and law minister?…Proceed against them if you wish to.”

The bench said: “We do not like to mix liberty of citizens with whatever illegal acts of politicians. We will not do that.” However, the top court asked CBI who is more in a position to influence the witnesses: “those who were named in charge-sheet or those who haven’t been?” On CBI’s contention to move the trial to another state, the bench observed that it may demoralise the High Court. The top court said that Calcutta HC’s five-judge bench was already hearing the matter, and asked CBI whether it wants to withdraw its appeal.

Mehta submitted, “it is happening periodically in the state that the CM barges into investigating agency office to help the accused”. However, CBI withdrew its appeal from the top court. Meanwhile, Supreme Court asked the Centre and West Bengal government to respond to a plea seeking directions to prevent the alleged exodus due to “state sponsored” violence after the assembly polls, constituting an SIT to probe the issue and take action against culprits.